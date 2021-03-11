UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title

OSHKOSH (WFRV) – For the second straight year, the UW-Oshkosh women accomplished a simple feat all basketball teams strive for at the start of the season – ending with a win.

But for the second straight year, it didn’t come with a national title.

The Titans’ March Madness run was yet another opportunity wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the NCAA Division 3 Council choosing to cancel this year’s tournament due to lack of available teams and unified testing protocols, among other reasons.

Last year, the NCAA Division 3 women’s tournament was called off just before the Sweet 16 after the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Along with other programs in the WIAC, UWO was aware of the NCAA’s decision on the first night of conference play back in early February. However, the move didn’t deter the Titans from their first goal – a very different-looking conference title.

“Championship night actually felt like the championship but it was the first time we talked about this being it,” head coach Brad Fischer said. “It was the first time you knew walking down the court it was your last game of the season. We’ve never had that.”

“It was definitely different,” said Leah Porath, who was named the 2021 WIAC Player of the Year this week. “Obviously last year we didn’t know that was our last game, but this year it was like closure.

“I mean obviously I want to keep playing and I want the NCAA Tournament but it was just kind of like, oh we did it. We won. That’s it.”

It’s a sense of finality in a season that was in doubt from the very start of the winter season, and didn’t actually kick off with basketball games until February.

But even with no competition, the Titans were prepared to practice for an entire year without playing a game. UW-Oshkosh started practices on its earliest date ever – October 6 – and has kept them going even through the aftermath of the season, with several more weeks of workouts on tap to prepare for next year.

“You know because you’re not promised anything, you better be the best at whatever it is you do, and this year was going to reward the workers and the grinders,” Fischer said.

“If you need your name in the paper and you need games to show and get you motivated and get you going, this was not the year for you.”

Porath notes that commitment is a microcosm of the program at large.

“I think that’s just a testament to why we win,” Porath said. “We are a tough team to play against and tough to beat because of the dedication and the commitment that our players give, and year round they’re always putting in work and going above and beyond to make sure that they do their part for the team.

“Everyone wants the same thing and we’re willing to work for the gold.”