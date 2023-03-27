(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Gymnastics program was welcomed back to campus by the community on Sunday afternoon after winning their second consecutive national championship.

Just one year removed from hoisting the gold in a record fashion way, the Titans repeated that magic in Minnesota over the weekend. With just one loss in conference during the season (6-1), the UW-Oshkosh gymnasts were able to capture it’s sixth championship overall in program history and the fourth National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship. The Titans overcame a nail biter winning the meet with a score of 192.525 in Winona.

To watch the celebration of the 49th national title in UW-Oshkosh history – click the video above. Head coach Lauren Karnitz and gymnasts spoke to the media Sunday afternoon about the gold.