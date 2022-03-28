OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh Women’s Gymnastics team was welcomed back at the university on Monday morning after winning their 5th National Championship in school history.

The Titans pulled off a historic win in New York at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship on Saturday winning the six-team national meet. They set the D3 record score of 194.100. It’s the program’s fifth championship in school history and it caps off the 48th National Championship for the university.

The gymnasts were welcomed back with the Titans’ band playing in front of fans, students, and professors all cheering them on after completing a historic season.