UW-Oshkosh’s Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

(WFRV) – Sometimes when things change, it’s how you respond that influences your success.

“It’s hard to go into a program expecting one thing, and then it just changes,” said Acacia Tupa.

Acacia Tupa signed with Green Bay coming out of Southern Door High School. Then things changed with three coaches in her two years with the Phoenix. So, she needed to make a change herself and looked south for a new softball home at UW-Oshkosh.

“I knew coach Scot Beyer prior to coming to Oshkosh. And I knew his philosophies and how he coached softball. So, it was just a better fit,” said Tupa.

It was a fit right off the bat.

“I definitely felt like I had to prove myself again coming to Oshkosh. So, I definitely felt like a freshman all over again. I was super energized, super ready to go,” said Tupa.

“She did not expect to come in and start. Even though she was a division one transfer. She knew she had to work, and she earned everyone’s respect right out of the gate,” said head coach Scott Beyer.

Tupa hit just under .350 with eight home runs in 76 games in her first two seasons with the Titans. Her senior year in 2019-20 was off to an even better start. Then the world suddenly stopped as sports were halted around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was actually really devastating to know that we actually had such a good senior class, and we had to go out that way. We all sat down at our house and I was kind of just joking. I was like ‘what if we come back next year?” said Tupa.

The dream of getting another chance to play soon became a possibility after the NCAA announced seniors would receive another year of eligibility.

“Super pumped up. I went and texted the other seniors, and we’re like ‘are we doing this? Are we coming back?’ I think it’s just a different outlook on life as a whole, and don’t take anything for granted. Just make it like any other senior season. Kind of have the same mindset. Just to have fun. It’s the last chance to play the game that I love,” said Tupa.