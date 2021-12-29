UWGB women’s basketball game cancelled due to health and safety issues

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team announced its home game against Detroit Mercy that was scheduled for Thursday, December 30 has been cancelled due to health and safety issues within the Detroit Mercy program.

According to a press release from the school, the Horizon League is currently trying to determine if the game will be declared a non-contest or a forfeit in Green Bay’s favor.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets for this game can be refunded. Season ticket holders will have the option to exchange their tickets for a future regular season game this season or can be refunded upon request.

This cancellation does not impact Green Bay’s game on Jan. 1 against Oakland. The Phoenix is still scheduled to welcome the Golden Grizzlies to the Kress Center for a 1 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.