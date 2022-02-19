GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Mark it down. The UWGB women’s basketball team has won its 10th straight game with the 71-56 win over IUPUI.

Three Phoenix players hit double digits in the conference win: Cassie Schiltz and Hailey Oskey each had 16 points, followed by Jasmine Kondrakiewicz with 11.

It looked uncertain in the first quarter, with the Jaguars coming out to a 10-6 lead off the Rachel McLimore triple with 6:19 in that opening first frame. However, the team buckled down and got a bit of a fire in their belly off an Oskey triple to go into the second quarter tied at 19.

After that, it was back and forth a little bit until the Phoenix just went off, outscoring IUPUI 11-4 in the last six minutes of the second quarter.

In the second half, stout defense and great scoring by Green Bay allowed the Phoenix to propel itself to its 10th straight win.

With this win, the Phoenix are now second in the Horizon League standings, behind Youngstown State. Next up for the Phoenix is a showdown with in-state rival Milwaukee on the road. The last time these two teams met, it was a back and forth nail-biter until Green Bay pulled away to win 65-56.