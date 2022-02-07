UWGB women’s basketball wins sixth straight with gritty win over Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Defense wins championships, or so the saying goes, and it was the defense of the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team that helped propel them to their sixth straight win as they take down Milwaukee at home, 65-56.

The game was back and forth from the beginning and neither team led by more than 4 points until Butler hit a dagger of a bucket and the foul with just 48 seconds left in the game, putting the Phoenix up 61-54. Green Bay would knock down more free throws on their way to the win.

“I think we just wanted it more,” junior Hailey Oskey said after the game. “Our defense was great in the second half, we were really good at getting out to their shooters, helping on their bigs. I’m really proud of our defense in the second half.”

The Phoenix forced 14 turnovers and for the 11th time this season, held an opponent to less than 60 points. Horizon League Freshman of the Week Bailey Butler helped lead a stellar bench for Green Bay with 14 points, and the bench as a whole totaled 32 points. It was a ticky-tacky game, with plenty of fouls but the Phoenix stayed composed.

“Just focus on the next play, the next bucket,” Bailey Butler said. “Realizing we have another stop, another shot.”

The Phoenix will look to win their seventh straight game on Thursday, February 10 when they face UIC.

