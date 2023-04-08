GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Phoenix women’s golf team started the spring as the Horizon League’s projected third-best team. But in just the first two weeks of the season, UWGB has won back-to-back tournament titles: NKU Invitational and Indiana State Invitational.

The Phoenix is powered by a mature and familiar roster. More than half the team are graduate students.

“I’ve been on the same team with more than half of these girls my whole time at Green Bay, so it’s doing this all together and seeing where the program is compared to when I got here, now? It’s super rewarding,” Green Bay graduate golfer Isabelle Maleki said.

This maturity has helped Green Bay find early success, especially when the Northeast Wisconsin weather has added difficulty to the links. Because snow is still present across the region, the Phoenix have yet to practice outside.

“We live where we live, right? To do what we did was definitely phenomenal. Our goal this spring was…’we are going to have fun,'” Phoenix golf head coach Lee Reinke said.

Green Bay will seek a third-straight tournament win on April 10-11, at the Stampede at the Creek in Elkhorn, Nebraska.