UWGB’s Bailey Butler named Horizon League’s Freshman of the Week

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s the second time this season Bailey Butler has earned the honor of being the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Week. This marks the fourth time a Phoenix player has been awarded the Freshman of the Week title, with Maddy Schreiber grabbing the title twice earlier this season.

Butler had a huge week last week, racking up 10 points, six assists, and five rebounds against Youngstown State. She then doubled down on her solid performance when Green Bay hosted Robert Morris, scoring seven points, grabbing four rebounds and two assists.

Green Bay is back in action Monday night when it hosts Milwaukee at the Kress Center at 7 p.m. for the in-state showdown.

