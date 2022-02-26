OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – There was a moment with 20 seconds left where it felt like the victory was about to be ripped away from the UWO men’s basketball team.

UW-Platteville’s Quentin Shields hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. But as every one knows, free throws matter. Eddie Muench split a pair to give the Titans the 75-73 edge and the game tying jumper attempt from Shields was no good.

The Titans are the WIAC Tournament champs.

Oshkosh’s Levi Borchert had his 14th double-double of the season. This is now the fifth WIAC tournament title the Titans have won and second in the last three seasons.

With this win, the Titans have secured the WIAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. First and second round games begin next Friday and Saturday.