OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The shine of making it to the NCAA Division III World Series in 2021 has worn off for the UWO Titans softball team. This year, with a little bit of new blood in the mix, the Titans know there are high expectations. That’s from the outside, not even counting the expectations the team has set for itself.

“We know there’s a huge target on our backs,” head coach Scott Beyer said. “But we talk all the time about how that was last year’s team, we haven’t earned that target on our backs yet.”

The players have a quiet confidence about them as they go about practice, knowing as long as they keep their heads down and focus on what they can control, they should live up to the expectations that have them picked to win the WIAC in the pre-season poll.

“We talk all the time about playing with intent,” junior Hannah Ritter said. “We can’t take these games for granted, so just staying focused and playing together, that’s what will help us win games.”