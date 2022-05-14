TAMPA, Fla. (WFRV) – As a high school tight end, Luke Goedeke probably never pictured himself playing an interior offensive line position at the next level.

He likely never envisioned the opportunity to protect Tom Brady, either.

The Valders graduate will get the opportunity to do both as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl LV champions selected Goedeke out of Central Michigan with their second round pick, 57th overall.

Building off the success of multiple first round picks from the Chippewas’ offensive line, Goedeke carved out a niche as a right tackle in Mount Pleasant. However, his athletic projection had several NFL teams see him as a guard, so that’s the position at which he’ll begin camp in Tampa Bay.

During the Bucs’ two-day rookie minicamp, Goedeke addressed the media about the challenges of moving to the interior.

“At guard, it’s a little bit different than tackle, I mean things just happen so much quicker,” Goedeke said. “Just have to pass off stunts a lot faster, track the MIKE (linebacker) a lot more, be quicker with footwork. I mean you’re playing in a tighter space, so those, I would say, are the main things.”

Goedeke won’t have to wait long to line up against his hometown team – the Packers visit Tampa Bay in Week 3.