Van Lanen ready for expanded role on Badgers’ offensive line

There’s a new look to the Badgers offensive line during camp as Bay Port grad Cole Van Lanen gets an expanded role at tackle this year.

Van Lanen has seen plenty of time on the field for the Badgers. Last season he appeared in all 13 games, but this year he will likely be tabbed with blocking the blindside as a starter.

“I’m a lot more confident. I know what to expect. I know what it’s going to be like being on the road. I know what it’s like going against good competition, and being in those moments. I’m just ready to play football. We’re not changing much with the offensive line, but spreading the field out a little more. Not just run, run, run. I think that will really help our offense out. I’m really excited to see how this season is going to go,” said Van Lanen.

Fellow northeast Wisconsin native, Kimberly grad Logan Bruss, will also likely protect the edge the Badgers in 2019 as the starting right tackle.