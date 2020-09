By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football WriterMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The most consistent weapon the Minnesota Vikings have drawn against Aaron Rodgers since he became Green Bay's quarterback has been a defense built around a relentless pass rush and revved up by a raucous home crowd.

The formula might need an adjustment this year. For the first time in the franchise's 60 seasons, the Vikings had their opener scheduled at home against the rival Packers.