The reality for many laid-off Shopko workers is that they will re-enter a workforce that has changed significantly. Some workers haven't had to look for a job, since around the tme the internet was invented.

Senator Tammy Baldwin listened to stories from several former Shopko employees. Frustrations from both the Senator and employees were directed at Sun Capital, the private equity firm that purchased Shopko. Senator Baldwin assigned blame for unfulfilled severance pay to the firm and condemned their greed as the cause.