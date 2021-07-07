Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

(WFRV) – Green Bay is known as a football town. For a few weeks during the summer, though, it’s a different kind of football.

In this case, Green Bay Voyageurs soccer.

“The support from the fans is absolutely immense. It’s amazing to think. I remember the first year in 2019 when I was here, great support and the Nordiques were out every single game,” said goaltender Jamison Yoder.

The Voyageurs made their USL League 2 debut in the summer of 2019. Then the pandemic hit. Sidelining Green Bay’s program for the summer in 2020.

“The support from the fans is absolutely immense. It’s amazing to think. I remember the first year in 2019 when I was here, great support and the Nordiques were out every single game,” said head coach Brian Kamler.

“Just a breath of fresh air to get back to regular life. To be able to play true soccer. It’s really nice to get back into it,” said Yoder.

This summer soccer returned in Green Bay with some familiar faces, like Yoder, and some new ones. All college players coming off an unprecedented spring season.

“Especially in Green Bay, the cold weather and we’re playing games inside domes, indoors and we’re playing outdoors when it’s freezing cold,” said Yoder.

Now as the summer winds down, players begin preparing for their next college season next fall. Playing with the Voyageurs helped in that process with lessons that can apply to college and beyond.

“Just my confidence has gone up. I think confidence is one of the most important things in a soccer player. I think just playing under coach, he stresses moving on to the next play. Even if something doesn’t go your way,” said midfielder Sam Rowan.

“Hopefully they’re able to add one or two things we were able to work on this summer to their game, and maybe take it back to their team. Hopefully it makes them a better player. That’s the hope every summer,” said Kamler.

At the sane time continuing to grow the game in the Green Bay area with a fan base that showed up throughout the Voyageurs return to soccer in 2021.

“Playing at home is always just a fun event. I really just enjoy the community. It seems like the come out every single game. It’s been a blast playing, and playing in front of all the fans around here,” said Rowan.