Wagner looks to become more consistent in second stint with Booyah

(WFRV) – It’s not uncommon for college students to come home for the summer after that first year away at school. Green Bay Preble grad Max Wagner is no different, but his “summer job” is unique, playing with the Green Bay Booyah.

“Being at Clemson was a dream come true. Obviously I’m going to be continuing that with my college experience. It’s just really cool to come home and play in front of my parents, my friends,” said Max Wagner.

Getting a chance to focus on baseball over the summer gives Wagner a chance to look ahead to the future.

“This is what I want my future to be. They’re playing baseball 24/7. It’s really just getting me geared up for the future, for the next stage in life,” said Wagner.

Playing with the Booyah last summer helped prepare him to make the jump to the next level once, and it seemingly paid off. Wagner went on to hit .214 with a pair of home runes in 35 games with Clemson as a freshman. There’s still plenty of work to do, but it’s a start.

“The game is a lot more quicker than high school ball. I’ll say that. I think the main thing is really trying to slow the game down, because of how fast it is. It’s the main thing I’ve really keyed on from my college experience in year one, and then coming out here for year two,” said Wagner.

Now in year two Wagner is working to become a more consistent player. So far this summer he’s off to a pretty good start. Hitting over.300 with four home runs already.

“That’s something I’ve really tried to key on. Just really sticking with my true approach. I feel like that’s really worked throughout the summer,” said Wagner.

One thing that both Green Bay and Clemson have in common is that close family bond. That’s something else Wagner gets to experience once again this year at home, playing in front of the crowds that include friends and family.

“It’s really cool to see some familiar faces up in the stands when we play at home, ore even away on the road. It’s just kind of makes you feel a little more comfortable because you know you’ve got that are really going to support you,” said Wagner.