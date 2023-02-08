(WFRV) – Last July, Preble grad Max Wagner heard his name called in the second round of the MLB Draft, becoming the first player from the Green Bay Public School District to get drafted. Now? He’s using his platform to give back to the city that raised him with some motivation from his sister.

After being selected with the 42nd overall pick, Wagner went on to bat .243 with one home run and 11 RBI in the Minor Leagues last year. When the season was over, Wagner came back to Wisconsin this fall and did something that didn’t necessarily include a ball or a bat – he created his own brand: ‘The Max Wagner Brand’.

Selling T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and more – ‘The Max Wagner Brand’ has given Wagner a chance to get his name out there more and fans an opportunity to rock his official gear.

It didn’t start or stop with just selling merchandise – Wagner is giving back some of the proceeds to local organizations in Green Bay that have ‘hit home’ to him.

“We’ve given some of the proceeds back to breast cancer awareness, another one was ‘The Green Bay Miracle League’, and coming up in the Spring will be ‘Angles At Bat’,” said Green Bay native Wagner.

While the old saying goes, ‘it takes a village’, that couldn’t be more true when it comes to the Wagner’s. Max’s sister Jada, an NWTC Marketing Major, was the one that pushed for the idea to come to life.

“It’s something that I truly want to do. I’ve always wanted to start a business on my own, and to do it for my brother means more than anything to me. This is something that is beyond what I could ever dream of,” Jada told Local 5.

This family affair of a brother and sister living out their dreams and supporting one another while giving back to Green Bay is unique, and each has embraced their roots.

“I’ve been here my whole entire life. Going to school down in Clemson and then off on the road playing minor league ball, every time I come back here – it’s always special,” Max said.

While Max is getting ready to leave for Florida for Spring Training, no matter what, his sister will be cheering him on.

“We’ve just been so proud of him and what he has accomplished. He has had some downs, but he definitely knows how to get out of them,” Jada explained.