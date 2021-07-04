WATCH: Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

(WFRV) – It’s been decades in the making, but Chase Elliott is the first NASCAR Cup Series winner at Road America in 65 years.

In what was reported to be the largest Wisconsin motorsports crowd in the twenty-first century, NASCAR fans made their presence shown Sunday. Road America says it’s hosted more than 100,000 people throughout the weekend.

Chase Elliott was the first to reach the checkered flag Sunday but to get there wasn’t easy. Elliott started the race in 34th place and ended up hoisting the trophy in the end. The feeling of winning is something he doesn’t take lightly.

“First off, I learned a long time ago, when you experience these things you really have to enjoy the moment. My road to that first win really made me realize you have to enjoy these days and enjoy cup victories. You never know when and if you’ll get another one”, Elliott says.

After the historic win at Road America, NASCAR fans were telling Elliott to do burnouts after he won. Problem was, his tire was slim to none.

“When the crowd’s yelling at you to do burnouts and blow the tire off of it, I’m going to do a burn out and blow the tire off of it. It’s that simple”, Elliott explains.

Elliott blew a tire before coming to Victory Lane and the celebration there had to be paused until a truck pushed Elliott’s car all the way back near the pits so his victorious crew could change it before rolling into celebrate.

That didn’t make fans leave. It drew more fans around Victory Lane to celebrate Elliott’s seventh road course victory.

“I’m excited. I’m happy he won. It was rough at the beginning when he started almost in the back but he came in first and that’s all that matters”, says Elliott fan Mitchell Oestreich.