Watts scores in OT, Wisconsin wins women’s hockey title

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Daryl Watts scored a remarkable goal 3:16 into overtime, giving Wisconsin a record-tying sixth national title with a 2-1 victory over Northeastern in the women’s Frozen Four championship game.

Watts had the puck behind the Northwestern net when Husky defenseman Megan Carter turned her back.

Watts, the leading scorer in the country, intentionally banked the puck off Carter’s back and it deflected by goalie Aerin Frankel.

Second-seeded Wisconsin (17-3-1) tied Minnesota for the most national title and technically is a back-to-back champion since the 2020 NCAA Tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

