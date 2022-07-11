OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – To get together one of the largest volleyball gatherings in the country, Brighton Acres and the Waupaca Boatride had to bring the beach to the Badger state.

For the first time ever, the AVP Beach Volleyball Tour Series made one of its 16 stops at the Waupaca Boatride, an adjoining open tournament featuring some of the best volleyball players in the United States. The AVP Waupaca Open featured 91 duos – 64 men’s, 27 women’s – on the professional side.

But the sheer number of competitors in the grass tournament broke an event record: 2,250 teams, usually in teams of three (or triples), converged on Northeast Wisconsin this weekend for a proclaimed “volleyball reunion.”

The marriage between the family atmosphere of the Waupaca Boatride and the exposure of the AVP Beach Tour made for a memorable milestone event.

“It makes it a blast because I would say it doesn’t really matter where you are, it’s the people around you that make the difference,” men’s AVP champion Dave Palm said.

“This is my third year coming in a row and I’m going to keep coming back probably,” women’s AVP champion Carly Kan said. “I love it. I love the community. Volleyball is so big, and this is just like a celebration of that.”

Click the video for the full story from Sunday night’s Sports Xtra program, including highlights of the men’s and women’s championship matches. The story also includes commentary from AVP professionals Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez and Kaitlyn Leary, as well as event organizers like Eddie Zelhofer and Gena Tigert.