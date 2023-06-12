SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, the Bay Port girls soccer team is heading to the WIAA Division I State tournament. Despite the team’s excitement, even they can admit they weren’t expecting to be in this position.

“I never thought it would be this year that we’d go,” Callie Kositzke, a senior forward for the Pirates, said. But she continued, “I mean we were number four in our section, and look how that turned out for us. So I think if we have the same kind of mindset, we can have similar results.”

The Pirates have peaked at the right time. After losing seven games in the regular season and finishing with a 14-7-2 record, Bay Port has dominated in the post-season. In the Regional Final, the Pirates took down top-seeded Kimberly in penalty kicks, and then days later, did the same against De Pere.

“We did not want to go out one more time. Something lit up in us against Kimberly and we decided it was our time,” senior Caitlin Sheleski noted on the team’s change of play.

Bay Port head coach Brooke Mraz has taken to reminding her team that they deserve to be here in the playoffs just as much as the other squads.

“You have fought, you have played hard, you have played good, solid soccer. You beat those teams fair and square. You got to believe that. You gotta own that,” Mraz said.

The Pirates are taking on top-seeded and reigning champs Muskego on Friday, June 16 in Milwaukee.