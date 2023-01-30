GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Josh Moon knew the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball team needed a spark.

After an 11-game losing streak, the Phoenix athletic director announced on January 24, 2023, the university was parting ways with Will Ryan after less than three seasons.

“It was really important that we had time to map (the hiring of a new coach) out, and also galvanize this community to get the support we need moving forward. We’ve got to elevate, we’ve got to change some things that we are doing, and we have got to be better,” said Moon.

Moon sat down with Local Five Sports reporter Lauren Helmbrecht for a one-on-one interview just days after Ryan’s firing. The two discussed how the community of northeast Wisconsin can help transform GB’s men’s basketball program, a team that has only won 15 games since 2020.