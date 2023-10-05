(WFRV) – The 2023 NFL season marches on, kicking off with a Week 5 Thursday night matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. Take a look at some players who could overperform their price on daily fantasy.

Below are some lesser-known players that daily fantasy users could target to fill out their rosters:

RB Breece Hall $6,500 (FanDuel) / $5,400 (DraftKings)

Release Breece! Not from your team, but from any pitch count. This week, coach Robert Saleh said Hall is a full-go, and there are plans to give him more work. This comes on the same week the Jets face the absolute worst rush defense in the league in the Denver Broncos.

Bonus: Do you think the Jets forgot about Broncos coach Sean Payton’s comments about their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett? New York’s offense will be motivated, and Breece Hall looks to play a central role.

WR Rashid Shaheed $5,500 (FanDuel) / $3,800 (DraftKings)

Rashid Shaheed saw seven targets last week, and they didn’t really work out. He finished with three receptions for 33 yards. Shaheed is a big play guy, and the Saints will continue to take their shots, looking to connect for a home run. I think they’ll hit at least one on Sunday at New England.

This pick has some risk, as Shaheed has failed to put up double-digit points in his last three outings. The reward comes in the form of the value, and that the second-year receiver should only appear in 3-5% of lineups.

WR Rashee Rice $5,000 (FanDuel) / $3,600 (DraftKings)

As the Chiefs continue to find their identity with their receiving corps, Rashee Rice continues to earn Patrick Mahomes’ trust.

The rookie has made the most of his opportunities, securing eight receptions on 12 targets in the last two games. This week, the Chiefs head to Minnesota for a matchup with the Vikings, who rank 21st against the pass. Somebody must move to the front of the pack in this receiving group, and I like Rice’s chances this week.

Bonus Picks (Last week: 1-1, Overall: 5-3):

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions (-10) Our models have this one as a 14-point advantage for the Lions. They proved they are the real deal, and everyone will just have to get used to it. This week, the winless Panthers don’t have a chance on the road. The Lions won’t only win this one, they’ll win big.

New York Jets (ML) @ Denver Broncos You can keep your two points; the underdog Jets are poised to win this one outright. Zach Wilson looked like a legitimate quarterback for three quarters against the defending Super Bowl champs last week. If this wasn’t a fluke, the Jets can win some games. That starts this week against Denver with an unrestricted Breece Hall and a Jets offense looking to make Sean Payton eat his words. Broncos Country is likely riding back to the loss column after its lone win of the season last week against Da Bears.

The lines of the games were from FanDuel and are from October 5 at 11:10 a.m.