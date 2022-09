*SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

(WFRV) – Wondering what NFL game will be on WFRV each week? Well, below is a list of what games are scheduled to be aired each week of the NFL’s regular season.

Week 1 – Sunday, September 11 12 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 3:25 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona

Week 2 – Sunday, September 18 12 p.m. New England at Pittsburgh 3:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Dallas

Week 3 – Sunday, September 25 12 p.m. Houston at Chicago

Week 4 – Sunday, October 2 12 p.m. Jacksonville at Philadelphia 3:25 p.m. New England at Green Bay

Week 5 – Sunday, October 9 12 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Week 6 – Sunday, October 16 3:25 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City

Week 7 – Sunday, October 23 12 p.m. Detroit at Dallas

Week 8 – Sunday, October 30 12 p.m. Miami at Detroit

Week 9 – Sunday, November 6 12 p.m. Miami at Chicago 3:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay

Week 10 – Sunday, November 13 12 p.m. Jacksonville at Kansas City

Week 11 – Sunday, November 20 12 p.m. Philadelphia at Indianapolis 3:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota

Week 12 – Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving) 11:30 a.m. Buffalo at Detroit

Week 12 – Sunday, November 27 12 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee

Week 13 – Sunday, December 4 12 p.m. New York Jets at Minnesota 3:25 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati

Week 14 – Sunday, December 11 12 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Week 15 – Sunday, December 18 12 p.m. Pittsburgh at Carolina 3:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

Week 16 – Saturday, December 24 12 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago

Week 16 – Sunday, December 25 (Christmas) 3:30 p.m. Denver at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 – Sunday, January 1 12 p.m. Denver at Kansas City 3:25 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay

Week 18 – Sunday, January 8 TBD



Just as a reminder, the games and the times they are played could change.