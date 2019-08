The Packers returned to the practice field Saturday for the first time since defeating Houston 28-26 in the preseason opener.

Injury Report: FB Danny Vitale (calf) and CB Kabian Ento (hamstring) left practice with injuries. DL Kingsley Keke (quad) LB Oren Burks (Chest), and FB Malcolm Johnson (groin) were new additions to the injury report. CB Josh Jackson (foot), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), OLB Preston Smith (back), and C Corey Linsley (biceps) returned to practice. RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring), WR Trevor Davis (stinger) and CB Kevin King (hamstring) are among the key players still sidelined from previous practices.