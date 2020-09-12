West De Pere brings usual high standards, new coach into 2020

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top programs in Northeast Wisconsin is ready to contend in the 2020 season.

Whether there’s an actual championship on the line, remains to be seen.

For now, West De Pere is focused on keeping a zero in the loss column while stacking up wins, an attainable goal for a senior-laden team that experienced deep runs in the playoffs the past two seasons.

This year, there’s a new head coach at the helm – former NFL quarterback Chris Greisen, tasked with taking the Phantoms to the next level but enjoying the benefits of a heavily player-led team.

As for the seniors? The top goal is a win in the revenge game, the season opener September 25 against Menasha. The Bluejays knocked the Phantoms out of the 2019 playoffs.

Click the video to hear from Greisen and West De Pere seniors.

