What’s To Eat: Julington Creek Fish Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (WFRV) – When you think of Florida, you think sun, beaches, and lots of seafood. You also think of alligators. That’s the scene where the Packers and the Saints will play the season opener for the 2021 NFL regular season. The game should have been held in New Orleans but was relocated due to the damage sustained from Hurricane Ida.

Fish camps are a staple in Jacksonville, providing an array of fresh seafood to the community. Julington has a wide variety of dishes, included fried alligator, but one of their bestsellers is the shrimp and grits, made with a white wine butter sauce and local shrimp.

“We want to be able to give people a taste of the seafood in the area. And the white wine sauce helps makes the grits so creamy, it’s such a fan favorite,” Director of Operations of Southern Table Hospitality, who owns Julington Creek Fish Camp says.

The fish camp was packed, filled with happy and hungry customers. You could hear the clink of glasses as people cheersed in the warm summer air.

I will say this. I’ve had shrimp and grits in New Orleans. It is to die for down there. But these shrimp and grits? Absolutely phenomenal. They were so creamy, the shrimp perfectly cooked, and the wonderful smoky flavor coming through, was just perfect.

We’re just getting started with What’s to Eat, and Jacksonville kicked it off in just the right way.