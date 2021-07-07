WI high school baseball All-Star Classic schedule, rosters announced

(WFRV) – The 37th Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Classic has announced its schedule as well as the roster consisting of the top 72 seniors across the state.
According to officials, the WBCA All-Star Classic will be held on Friday, July 9 & Saturday, July 10 at Oshkosh North High School. The event has four teams divided by regions (North, East, South and West) and is a round-robin format.
The North team is made up of players from the Green Bay/Fox Valley area.
Here is the full North roster:
- Noah Berndt – Winneconne
- Josh Blount – West De Pere
- Connor Brinkman – New London
- Carl Cano – Bay Port
- Isaac Cychosz – Rosholt
- Mason Dorn – Seymour
- Thomas Ellisen – Kimberly
- Thomas Hunt – Almond-Bancroft
- Kaden Kosobucki – West De Pere
- Will Matheis – Laconia
- Cal McGinnis – Kimberly
- Brennen Miller – Denmark
- River Reifsnider – Fond du Lac
- Bennett Spaeth – De Pere
- Kyle Springstroh – Kaukauna
- Carter Stebane – Brillion
- Patrick Ward – Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
- Wilson Zuck – Appleton North
More information regarding the event can be found on their website.