WI high school baseball All-Star Classic schedule, rosters announced

(WFRV) – The 37th Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Classic has announced its schedule as well as the roster consisting of the top 72 seniors across the state.

According to officials, the WBCA All-Star Classic will be held on Friday, July 9 & Saturday, July 10 at Oshkosh North High School. The event has four teams divided by regions (North, East, South and West) and is a round-robin format.

The North team is made up of players from the Green Bay/Fox Valley area.

Here is the full North roster:

  • Noah Berndt – Winneconne
  • Josh Blount – West De Pere
  • Connor Brinkman – New London
  • Carl Cano – Bay Port
  • Isaac Cychosz – Rosholt
  • Mason Dorn – Seymour
  • Thomas Ellisen – Kimberly
  • Thomas Hunt – Almond-Bancroft
  • Kaden Kosobucki – West De Pere
  • Will Matheis – Laconia
  • Cal McGinnis – Kimberly
  • Brennen Miller – Denmark
  • River Reifsnider – Fond du Lac
  • Bennett Spaeth – De Pere
  • Kyle Springstroh – Kaukauna
  • Carter Stebane – Brillion
  • Patrick Ward – Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
  • Wilson Zuck – Appleton North

More information regarding the event can be found on their website.

