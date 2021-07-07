WI high school baseball All-Star Classic schedule, rosters announced

(WFRV) – The 37th Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Classic has announced its schedule as well as the roster consisting of the top 72 seniors across the state.

According to officials, the WBCA All-Star Classic will be held on Friday, July 9 & Saturday, July 10 at Oshkosh North High School. The event has four teams divided by regions (North, East, South and West) and is a round-robin format.

The North team is made up of players from the Green Bay/Fox Valley area.

Here is the full North roster:

Noah Berndt – Winneconne

Josh Blount – West De Pere

Connor Brinkman – New London

Carl Cano – Bay Port

Isaac Cychosz – Rosholt

Mason Dorn – Seymour

Thomas Ellisen – Kimberly

Thomas Hunt – Almond-Bancroft

Kaden Kosobucki – West De Pere

Will Matheis – Laconia

Cal McGinnis – Kimberly

Brennen Miller – Denmark

River Reifsnider – Fond du Lac

Bennett Spaeth – De Pere

Kyle Springstroh – Kaukauna

Carter Stebane – Brillion

Patrick Ward – Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah

Wilson Zuck – Appleton North

More information regarding the event can be found on their website.