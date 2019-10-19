WIAA announces 2019 football playoff field

The WIAA announced the field for this year’s high school football playoffs early on Saturday morning. The brackets for the postseason will be announced later on Saturday.

Below is the list of Northeast Wisconsin teams to make the playoffs this year as organized by division.

Division 1

Green Bay Preble Fox River Classic 5-4 (5-4)

Neenah Valley Football Association-South 4-4 (4-5)

Fond du Lac Valley Football Association-South 7-1 (8-10

Bay Port Fox River Classic 9-0 (9-0)

Appleton North Valley Football Association-North 6-2 (6-3)

Appleton East Valley Football Association-North 5-3 (6-3)

Kimberly Valley Football Association-North 8-0 (9-0)

Manitowoc Lincoln Fox River Classic 4-5 (4-5)

Division 2

De Pere Fox River Classic 4-5 (4-5)

Green Bay Southwest Fox River Classic 4-5 (4- 5)

Kaukauna Valley Football Association-North 5-3 (6-3)

Hortonville Valley Football Association-South 7-1 (8-1)

Pulaski Fox River Classic 8-1 (8-1)

Division 3

Ashwaubenon Fox River Classic 7-2 (7-2)

West De Pere Bay 8-0 (9-0)

Menasha Bay 7-1 (8-1)

Shawano Bay 4-4 (5-4)

Plymouth East Central 7-0 (8-1)

New London Bay 6-2 (7-2)

Fox Valley Lutheran North Eastern 6-2 (7-2)

Division 4

Berlin East Central 5-2 (7-2)

Freedom North Eastern 8-0 (9-0)

Winneconne East Central 4-3 (6-3)

Xavier Bay 5-3 (5-4)

Ripon East Central 4-3 (4-5)

Little Chute North Eastern 4-4 (5-4)

Sheboygan Falls Eastern Wisconsin 6-1 (7-2)

Denmark North Eastern 5-3 (6-3)

Wrightstown North Eastern 7-1 (7-2)

Kiel Eastern Wisconsin 7-0 (9-0)

Division 5

Chilton Eastern Wisconsin 5-2 (7-2)

Peshtigo MONLPC-Large 4-1 (5-4)

Omro Wisconsin Flyway 3-3 (3-6)

New Holstein Eastern Wisconsin 4-3 (6-3)

Kewaunee MONLPC-Large 5-0 (8-1)

Laconia Wisconsin Flyway 3-3 (5-4)

Division 6

Saint Mary’s Springs Wisconsin Flyway 6-0 (7-2)

Bonduel Central Wisconsin-Large 4-2 (7-2)

Winnebago Lutheran Wisconsin Flyway 4-2 (6-3)

Manawa Central Wisconsin-Large 5-1 (7-2)

Coleman MONLPC-Small 4-0 (7-2)

Crivitz MONLPC-Small 2-2 (4-5)

Division 7

Reedsville Big East 5-4 (5-4)

Lourdes Academy Trailways-Small 5-0 (9-0)

Hilbert Big East 9-0 (9-0)