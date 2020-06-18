WIAA releases guidance for summer activities to resume, contact with coaches

(WFRV) – The WIAA announced on Thursday guidelines for schools to resume summer coaches contact on July 1st.

It’s the first step towards getting back on to the field of competition for high school sports in Wisconsin since the girls and boys state basketball tournaments were cancelled back in March due to the pandemic.

“Within what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release from the WIAA. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”

According to the guidelines issued by the WIAA, each school’s athletic department will “operate with the approval of their school leadership in moving forward through any and all ‘Return to Play’ guidance from the CDC, Wisconsin DHS, NFHS, and WIAA throughout the summer and fall.”

Ultimately it will be up to each school and local leaders if it is safe to conduct summer contact days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the WIAA release, for workouts, practices and games to continue preventive measures such as face coverings and social distancing will need to continue. That’s in addition to “frequent” sanitizing of hands, and equipment.

Athletes cannot be required to participate in summer activities and contact days, and those workouts cannot be used to determine team selection.

There will be further guidance for specific sports as July 1st approaches.