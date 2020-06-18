WIAA releases guidance for summer activities to resume, contact with coaches

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WIAA Scores_-5377182189446674979

(WFRV) – The WIAA announced on Thursday guidelines for schools to resume summer coaches contact on July 1st.

It’s the first step towards getting back on to the field of competition for high school sports in Wisconsin since the girls and boys state basketball tournaments were cancelled back in March due to the pandemic.

“Within what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release from the WIAA. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”

According to the guidelines issued by the WIAA, each school’s athletic department will “operate with the approval of their school leadership in moving forward through any and all ‘Return to Play’ guidance from the CDC, Wisconsin DHS, NFHS, and WIAA throughout the summer and fall.”

WIAA Guidance for Summer ActivitiesDownload

Ultimately it will be up to each school and local leaders if it is safe to conduct summer contact days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the WIAA release, for workouts, practices and games to continue preventive measures such as face coverings and social distancing will need to continue. That’s in addition to “frequent” sanitizing of hands, and equipment.

Athletes cannot be required to participate in summer activities and contact days, and those workouts cannot be used to determine team selection.

There will be further guidance for specific sports as July 1st approaches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"