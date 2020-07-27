WIAC cancels fall conference seasons due to coronavirus pandemic

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (WIAC) announced they have canceled the fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the conference seasons and championships for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and cross country.

UW-Oshkosh athletic director Darryl Sims released a statement after the announcement by the WIAC:

“Today’s announcement from the WIAC and Council of Chancellors has been a very difficult one in our athletic department. In an effort to explore possible opportunities, we, as a conference, agreed that this is the best path forward given the guidelines set forth by the NCAA and the resocialization process. We certainly understand this decision is an unpleasant one, but we hope our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff all appreciate and understand that their health, safety and well-being were the driving force behind this decision.”

The seasons for women’s tennis and women’s golf were suspended by the conference, and will be moved to the spring.

Schools will still have the option of holding practices, as long as they adhere to NCAA’s guidelines, during the fall term.

Any decisions about winter sports will come at a later date, according to the release by the conference.