WIAC sports return for spring season

MADISON, Wis.–The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) is pleased to announce that it will proceed with spring sports competition during the 2021 spring semester.

The return-to-play includes the conference sports of baseball, women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, softball and women’s tennis.

“I am extremely excited that our spring sports student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete after experiencing a shortened season a year ago. I would like to thank UW-System President Tommy G. Thompson, as well as all of our chancellors and administrators for their tireless work in making this possible,” WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris said.

Schedules can include contests against non-conference opponents and each sport will be given a WIAC championship opportunity. A determination on spectators will be made at a later date. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Sports Science Institute Resocialization Guidelines, as well as state, institutional and local health and safety guidelines.