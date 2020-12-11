WIAC to begin winter sports in February

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Titans_Clinch_WIAC_Hoops_Title_0_20190210065524

MADISON, Wis. (WIAC Media Relations) –The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chancellors has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.

The resumption of play includes the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

“WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and Chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences. We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said.

The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021 and be released at a later date. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Challenge or No Challenge