Will Ryan gets first win as Green Bay beats Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — PJ Pipes had a career-high 30 points as Green Bay ended its season-opening nine-game losing streak, beating Youngstown State 79-69.

Pipes made 6 of 7 3-pointers and went 10 for 10 from the line.

Amari Davis had 13 points for Green Bay. Terrance Thompson added 11 points.

Naz Bohannon had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins. Darius Quisenberry added 14 points and seven assists. Garrett Covington had six rebounds.

The Phoenix evened the season series against the Penguins with the win. Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 84-77 on Friday.

