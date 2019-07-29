Williams adds experience to deep Packers secondary

In today’s NFL it’s no longer about the top eleven players on each side of the ball. That especially holds true on defense.

“You feel real comfortable with the depth. The additions we brought in, any time you can add either experienced players or young explosive athletes. Cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling everybody around the league is,” said defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

One area the Packers seem to have a lot of depth is in the secondary. That’s especially true after they added first round pick Darnell Savage Jr. and free agent signing Adrian Amos.

Savage is yet to practice in training camp after having his wisdom teeth removed. His fellow safety and few new addition, Amos, knows what the rookie can bring to the field when he’s ready to go.

“He’s going to bring speed and he loves football. You know, not being out there it hurts him. You just got to take mental reps, and then when you get out there, just bring what he does best to the defense,” said safety Adrian Amos.

While there’s plenty of new faces on the defense, there is one that remains the same. That of course is veteran defensive back Tramon Williams.

In his 13th NFL season, ten of which he’s spent in Green Bay, Williams knows a thing or two about working with new players and training camp.

“I mean I’ve been through two-a-days man. You got to understand that. I’ve been through two-a-days. This practicing one a day, it’s easy man. I mean, I just still love the game,” said Tramon Williams.

“It’s always a lot of growth in the second year, this defense, in most defenses. A lot of guys understand the defense a little bit more. Obviously we’ve got a couple new guys, but guys are very smart.”

Williams has seen a lot of time in the nickel package so far in camp. A unique position switch that allows the elder statesman of the Green Bay secondary to use his voice on the field from a different spot.

“Coaches came to me and said they wanted me to run the nickel spot. I’ve done that in a couple different places. The great thing about the nickel spot is you can communicate with everybody. Not just one side of the field. You can kind of communicate across the field. That’s definitely an important position in this defense,” said Williams.

Williams greatest impact may be felt off the field though. As a veteran in a rather young secondary room, bringing more than a decade of NFL experience can be invaluable.

“I love talking to those young guys. As I’ve said, they keep me young. So, I have to get out there and keep up with them. I give them the stories that they need to here,” said Williams.