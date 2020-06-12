WIR returns to racing

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – After a long wait through the pandemic, Wisconsin International Raceway finally got the night it was waiting for Thursday – a return to the race track.

The Kaukauna speedway held its first event of the summer, getting stock cars on the pavement and fans in the stands.

“”It means everything to me,” WIR owner Dan VanDaalwyk said. “It was very, very scary, this spring, with everything going on in the world, knowing that there was a good chance that we weren’t going to open this year.”

Thursday was as close to normal as WIR had hoped, with cars packing the lot outside the gates and dozens of cars competing through tight turns and even a few crashes.

It’s a night VanDaalwyk wasn’t sure would come in 2020, but he and the Northeast Wisconsin racing community are relieved it finally did.

“This is a big part of everybody’s lives right here,” VanDaalwyk said.

