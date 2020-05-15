Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction postponed

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 70th Anniversary Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which was set to induct Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The event – which was to be emceed by Donald Driver and honoring Barry Alvarez for a Lifetime Achievement Award – was scheduled for Friday, June 5, will be rescheduled for later this year following consultations with health officials, honorees, partners, fans, and other stakeholders.

Executive Director Brian Lammi said, “We look forward to this historic event taking place later this year. We are confident that we will deliver a safety-approved, premier event that will feature a personal experience combined with media/virtual access that will allow us to reach even more fans than ever before. We thank WFRV-TV in Green Bay and 97.3 The Game Radio in Milwaukee for being our flagship stations leading the way to expanding our audience. Thank you also to Hupy & Abraham, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern WI and Network Health for your ongoing support and leadership.”

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame celebrates Wisconsin athletic icons and was founded in 1951. For more information, please visit www.WiHallofFame.com.

