Wisconsin Badgers game against Notre Dame rescheduled for 2026 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Badger matchup with Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field has been officially been rescheduled.

The original game between the two teams was set for last season at Lambeau and would’ve been the Badgers’ first in Green Bay since 2016 against LSU, a second game was also to be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. Both games were canceled due to the pandemic.

It’ll be fun to play you guys at Soldier Field this year @NDFootball, but low-key … this is so nice, why don’t we play y’all twice? Just sayin’ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 7, 2021

Hints were dropped revealing the possibility of the game being rescheduled following a chain of tweets from both team’s accounts.

Both teams then posted on their Twitter accounts and announcing the official date set for September 5, 2026. This is the first meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin since a three-game series from 1962-64.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy says the organization appreciates the commitment from both schools, “We look forward to welcoming fans of both schools to Green Bay and are excited to enjoy the college atmosphere again at Lambeau Field. It will be really special for the Green Bay community to host a game between two of college football’s finest programs.”

The two teams will also play at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021.