Wisconsin Badgers name Bobby Engram as new offensive coordinator

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Badgers football team will have a new influence in the locker room and sideline with the hiring of Bobby Engram as their Offensive Coordinator. He joins the Badgers’ staff after spending eight seasons as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens working with both the WR’s and TE’s.

“I’m really excited for our players and for our program,” said head coach Paul Chryst, who enters his eighth season at the helm of his alma mater. “Bobby is a great person who has tremendous knowledge of the game. I’ve seen first-hand the impact he can have on players and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will help our program both on and off the field. He knows this place and is aligned with our culture, and I think that’s important. With his experience, he brings a fresh perspective that will help our program moving forward.”

Engram spent 14-years in the NFL after being selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He ended up playing in 176 career games for Chicago, Seattle and Kansas City, finishing with 650 catches for 7,751 yards and 35 touchdowns. As a college wide receiver at Penn State, Engram still holds the Nittany Lions’ career records for receiving yards at 3,026, and TD receptions with 31.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to join a proven program, a consistently successful program, one that I’ve admired for a long time,” Engram said. “The tradition at Wisconsin is a big deal to me. Being able to join a special program, impact our young men and contribute to winning championships is why I’m here.”

Engram’s son Dean will be a junior wide receiver for the Badgers in 2022 after spending the first three seasons in the UW program on defense.