Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes opposed

A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican-backed bills that would prohibit transgender athletes in Wisconsin from participating in girls’ and women’s sports teams met with broad opposition at their first public hearings before legislative committees.

More than 30 groups oppose the measures heard Wednesday.

Among them are the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which regulates high school sports, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the statewide teachers union.

Supporters say the measures are needed because transgender girls have a biological advantage over other girls.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he would veto the measures should they pass the GOP-controlled Legislature.