MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has fired Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach after a second straight losing season.

Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark and 65-87-2 Big Ten record during his seven seasons. Wisconsin ended a 13-23 season Saturday, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

“Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said Monday in a statement. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.

“I believe our men’s hockey program can consistently compete at a championship level. My intention is to find a coach that will lead the effort to get us there.”

Granato played at Wisconsin from 1983-87 before spending 13 seasons as an NHL player and 13 more as either an NHL head or assistant coach. He still ranks third in school history in career goals (100) and fourth in points (220).

But he couldn’t make Wisconsin a consistent winner after returning to his alma mater as head coach.

Granato was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2017 and 2021, when the Badgers won their last conference title. But those were Wisconsin’s only two winning seasons in his seven years.

Wisconsin’s 13-23 record this season followed a 10-24-3 mark in the 2021-22 campaign.