Wisconsin Herd announce 2021-22 schedule

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than a year away from the court, it’s almost time for the return of Wisconsin Herd basketball.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate announced their 50 game schedule on Tuesday with the season opener set November 8th at Oshkosh Arena.

This year will be a little different with the addition of the 14 game NBA G League Showcase Cup to open the season. Following the show case teams will finish with the final 36 games to make up the 50 game regular season schedule.

The Showcase Cup will feature all 29 G League Teams and will end with the NBA G League Winter Showcase and a championship game. Teams are seperated into regional pods and will play 12 games against one another to start the 2021-22 season.

Teams will pay in a single elimination tournament at the Winter Showcase between December 19th and 22nd. The teams that finish with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, as well the next four teams with the highest winning percentage from around the league, will qualify for the tournament.

Half of the Herd’s 24 home games this year are set for weekend tips with 14 different opponents to visit Oshkosh Arena.

The Herd did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.