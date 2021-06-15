Wisconsin Herd announce six guaranteed home dates

(WFRV) Oshkosh, Wis. – After missing an entire season due to the pandemic, Wisconsin Herd fans can circle six dates on the calendar for home games in 2021-22.

The full G League 50 game regular season schedule will be announced later this summer, but the league announced six guaranteed home dates for the Herd.

Friday, November 19th

Monday, December 27th

Wednesday, January 29th

Friday, March 4th

Friday, March 25th

“We are already counting down the days to our fourth season in Oshkosh and can’t wait to celebrate again with our amazing fans in person at Menominee Nation Arena,” said Herd President Steve Brandes. “Having six guaranteed home dates is exciting, and our team is focused on delivering an awesome experience for our fans, partners and community.”

The Herd will have a total of 24 games Menominee Nation Arena during the regular season.