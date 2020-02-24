Wisconsin Herd Coach apologizes for post-game rant calling out officiating against Grand Rapids

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Herd Head Coach Chase Buford is apologizing after calling the officiating against Grand Rapids “unprofessional”. Buford also personally called out referee Matt Rafferty.

Early candidate for coaching rant of the year! Wisconsin Herd Head Coach Chase Buford after his team saw a 21-point lead disappear in the 4th quarter vs. Grand Rapids. And because he asked: @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/cw5t1lMSKI — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) February 24, 2020

“The officiating definitely went right for Grand Rapids,” Buford told Local 5’s Ryan Rodig after the game. “That was as unprofessional as a officiating performance … I hope you tweet this out and tag the league, because that was embarrassing. Matt Rafferty is a (expletive) clown. That being said, we have to be so much better at the end of games. We can’t blow a 21-point lead with 12 minutes to go, however bad and biased and unfair and illegal and cheating the referees are. We have to be better closing games. And so, that’s the way I feel.”

Not long after Rodig posted the video on Twitter, Herd GM Dave Dean released a statement.

“We’re aware of what happened with Herd Head Coach Chase Buford after our game today,” Dean tweeted. “We’re discussing the situation internally and the appropriate discipline for Coach Buford. We will have an announcement on Monday.”

Coach Buford followed Dean’s statement with an apology.

“I deeply apologize for my behavior following our game against Grand Rapids today. It was unprofessional and I’m embarrassed.” Buford continued, ” My sincere apologies to referee Matt Rafferty, the Grand Rapids Drive, their fans and the Herd organization. It’s a tough learning experience as a first-year head coach and I am truly sorry, and will grow from this.”

