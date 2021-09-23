Wisconsin Herd name Chaisson Allen as head coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Herd,the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, have named a new head coach.

Chaisson Alle is the third head coach in team history and returns to the Herd after serving as an assistant coach during the 2019-20 season. During the 2020-21 season, Allen was an assistant coach with the G League’s Long Island Nets.

The Herd did not participate in the shortened 2020-21 G League season due to COVID-19.

He replaces Chase Buford, who was head coach for the 2019-20 season where the Herd finished with a league best 33-10 record before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Buford was named head coach of the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.

The Herd have also named Tony Bollier as general manager and Arte Culver as Assistant General Manager.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game