Wisconsin Herd on 4 game losing streak, looking to bounce back

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – The standard of Wisconsin Herd basketball is not exactly what the team is playing right now, according to coaches and players.

With Sundays 113-110 loss to Fort Wayne’s Mad Ants, the team knows it has the talent to be better than the last few games would reflect.

“We just gotta come prepared,” guard Rayjon Tucker said. “Guys just gotta be prepared, be more diligent, more locked in and more focused.”

Head coach Chaisson Allen said that when fatigue sets in, the team looks to the bench, of who’s performance he was proud of that night.

“We just have to finish at the rim,” Allen said.

The Herd had at most a 13-point lead, but saw that whittle away as the second half progressed. Tucker, who led the team in points with 18 at halftime, was severely limited in the second half and finished with 26 points.

“We’re a very good team,” guard Jalen Lecque said after the loss. “Communication can be off sometimes and that happens, especially when you have a new team. Guys got traded, a lot of guys got 10-day contracts, we barely don’t even have the same team anymore. But at the end of the day, we just got to adjust.”

With a little over two months left in the season, the Herd is confident it can get out of its recent slump and make a playoff push.

“We just gotta stay with what we do,” guard Tremont Waters said. “When the game gets tough, don’t switch up. Just pretty much do what got us to that point and having the lead and stay locked in.”

Next up, the Herd are on the road against the Maine Celtics on Thursday, February 10.