Wisconsin high school football players developing from tournament at Packers facility

(WFRV) – Kids may dream about playing in the NFL, but Friday selected high school teams throughout Wisconsin were invited to the Packers ‘Don Hutson Center’ for an event put on by Nike.

The ’11-On Tournament’ was held in the shadows of Lambeau Field. It’s an event to help develop high school football players on both sides of the game and to learn life lessons. There were 200 high school football players throughout Wisconsin participating in a 7-on-7 tournament, a lineman challenge, and different skill competitions.

To be practicing in the Packers facility was surreal to the players given the history of Green Bay’s organization.

“I mean, it’s just awesome to see where legends come through when they play here. It was really cool to see the old historic stuff in here”, says Wesley King from Appleton North.

For the coaches to be there and see their players back doing football activities was something that made them happy knowing the hardships of athletics in 2020.

“Honestly, it’s recharged my batteries quite a bit. You know, we played a spring football season in the spring and it was a struggle. The whole thing was a struggle. To be here with the kids mask-less, just to be able to have those relationships, and normal communication that you normally do, it’s just been amazing”, says Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm.