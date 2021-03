ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) - At the end of last summer, the larger metropolitan high schools in Northeast Wisconsin decided to forego the fall football season, and those involved made the decision to form a 20-team super-conference and play a shortened schedule this spring.

"It does feel good. I remember how crushed I was in August when you have to tell the parents and players on a Google meet, that the season is postponed if they hadn’t heard already. Just to watch the fall teams play, and wait our turn until the spring, it was a long way and it was hard to watch," said Ashwaubenon head coach Brian Ryczkowski. "But we’re glad it’s here, and you want to play well right? You want to get the guys ready to go. They just came off basketball season and instead of a June, July, and August summer workouts that were used to? This is so different but it feels like Wisconsin weather today, and I’m sure it will feel the same on Friday night."