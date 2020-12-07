Wisconsin, Louisville game postponed due to Cardinals’ COVID-19 protocols

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin-Green Bay Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers will not play Louisville this week as previously planned.

On Monday, the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department announced the Badgers Big Ten-ACC Challenge game had been postponed. Both schools are working to find an alternate date to play the game.

“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” said Louisville Athletics Director Vince Tyra in a post on the school’s website. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”

Last week Lousiville paused the basketball program after a positive test for COVID-19, and contact tracing that ensued.

Wisconsin will host Rhode Island on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. instead as a replacement for the Louisville game this week.